Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $72.85 million and $232,862.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003672 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00132144 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (CRYPTO:QQQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

