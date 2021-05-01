Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Power Integrations updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 606,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,428. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $779,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

