PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. PPD has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts predict that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PPD by 2.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.