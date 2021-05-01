Primalbase Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $661,581.69 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 1st. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $661,581.69 and $3.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can now be bought for approximately $529.27 or 0.00919904 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00282445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.65 or 0.01094381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00725507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.71 or 0.99909408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

