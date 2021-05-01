Primecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.91 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,056,882 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

