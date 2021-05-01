Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 1,409,510 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waitr by 3,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waitr by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,879,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 638,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waitr during the 4th quarter valued at about $905,000. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Waitr alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $2.46 on Friday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -3.86.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Waitr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.