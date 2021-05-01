Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $85,000 in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $9.25 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $400.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

