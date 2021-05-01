Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HC2 by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $4.20 on Friday. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $322.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $251.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 2,164,108 shares of HC2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,223,610.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,238.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 92,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $324,188.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,317,207 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,339. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

