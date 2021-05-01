Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

VTC opened at $90.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

