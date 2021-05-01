Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 185.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

SRLN stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

