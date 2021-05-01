Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after buying an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.78.

Shares of EL opened at $313.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

