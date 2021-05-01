PRIZM Price Tops $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $36.90 million and approximately $85,223.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 54.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,714,940,780 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

