Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $176.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PFPT stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

