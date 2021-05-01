Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) Short Interest Update

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PBY traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Prospect Capital Co is a services company in the Automotive Retail industry.

