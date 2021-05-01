Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 74.1% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

