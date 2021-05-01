Provention Bio’s (PRVB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Provention Bio by 74.1% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit