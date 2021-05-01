Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PFS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 530,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.