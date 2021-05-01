Provoco Token (VOCO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $119,921.06 and approximately $388.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Provoco Token has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token (CRYPTO:VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

