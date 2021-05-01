PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

