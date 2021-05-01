PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.57.

PHM opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

