Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.66 ($107.83).

PUM opened at €87.72 ($103.20) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. Puma has a 52-week low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 52-week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of €88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.64. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 167.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

