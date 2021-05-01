Pundi X NEM Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $7,212.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00282808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $642.06 or 0.01114883 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.96 or 0.00729222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,528.45 or 0.99893443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

