Pundi X (NPXS) One Day Volume Tops $858.99 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00069941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.99 or 0.00865260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00095708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.86 or 0.08524535 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

