Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

