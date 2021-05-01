Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report sales of $166.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $122.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $857.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $812.28 million to $883.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. 561,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.93, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $44,608,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 252,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,352,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

