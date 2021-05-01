PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

PZC stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 292.78. PZ Cussons has a 52-week low of GBX 169.04 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80).

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

