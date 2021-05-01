Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reduced by Northcoast Research

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

CGNX stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

