Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Raised by Analyst

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Euronav in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Euronav’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 555.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 1,729,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,133,704 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $6,962,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

