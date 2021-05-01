Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPX. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 162,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

