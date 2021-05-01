Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($3.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.38) EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $28.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

