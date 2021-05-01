Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Lifted by Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

