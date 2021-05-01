Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted by KeyCorp

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the information services provider will earn $18.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $17.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $84.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $90.90 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,299.00 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,181.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,915.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.