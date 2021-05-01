Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.15 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

