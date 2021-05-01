Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Lowered by Analyst

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $872.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

