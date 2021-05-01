Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Raised by Analyst

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

NYSE IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

