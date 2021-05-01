Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on May 1st, 2021

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IEX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen cut shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

NYSE IEX opened at $224.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: Net Income

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit