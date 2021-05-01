Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.68 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,731,000 after acquiring an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 6.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,099,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $43,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock worth $28,508,742 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

