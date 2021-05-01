Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

ROL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

