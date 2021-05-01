Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Lowered by Northcoast Research

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.49.

SHW stock opened at $273.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $172.32 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.