Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for NXP Semiconductors Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,950,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

