Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Reduced by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exchange Income in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.35.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$38.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$19.21 and a twelve month high of C$41.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.31%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

