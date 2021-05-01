QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
QBIEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,965. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
