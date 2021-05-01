QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QBIEY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,965. QBE Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.