QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) PT Raised to $78.00 at Barclays

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.47.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE QTS opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders sold a total of 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.