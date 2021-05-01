QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1-7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.750 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.80 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

