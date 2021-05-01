Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.28.

NYSE XM opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.85.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

