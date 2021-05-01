Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Cut by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after buying an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

