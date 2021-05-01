QuarkChain (QKC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.35 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $200.80 million and $7.35 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

