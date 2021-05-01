Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

