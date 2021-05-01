Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Update

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,879 shares of company stock worth $148,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

QRHC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 12,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,543. The company has a market cap of $70.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

