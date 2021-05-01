Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases Earnings Results

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Qumu updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

QUMU traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. 164,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,841. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

Earnings History for Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

