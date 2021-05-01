Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

