Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank restated their hold rating on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.66.

RRC stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

